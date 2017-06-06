Steve Woodworth steps down from Youth Ranch CEO position

Steve Woodworth, the CEO of the Idaho Youth Ranch, is stepping down from the position to take a support, mentoring and outreach role for the organization.

Woodworth has been CEO of the nonprofit for more than a decade. The Youth Ranch operates more than two dozen thrift stores around Idaho that help pay for many youth programs and services. It is constructing a large residential treatment facility and farm in Middleton.

“It is time to turn over the reins of our organization to someone else who can bring new skills, ideas and a fresh perspective to the job,” Woodworth said. “I have been contemplating this change for a couple of years, and finding the right time has been difficult. Over the past several months I have been working with the Board of Directors to prepare for an orderly transition.”

The Youth Ranch board has hired a firm to help them find a new CEO.