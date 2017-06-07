Quantcast
Delta Dental team at Idaho Business Review Breakfast Series

By: IBR Staff June 7, 2017 0

Shown (l-r) are Marketing Manager Monique Evancic, Individual Sales Representative Valerie Keeble, and Sales Account Manager Pete Schureman, all from Delta Dental. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.

Delta Dental was a sponsor of the Idaho Business Review Breakfast Series on retail real estate June 6. The benefits carrier also filmed the event and streamed it on Facebook.

The Idaho Business Review holds a Breakfast Series event every two months on topics of interest to readers.

 

About IBR Staff

