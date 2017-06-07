Molly Myers promoted to group sales and event coordinator at Bogus

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff June 7, 2017 0

molly-headshot-2017Molly Myers is the new group sales and event coordinator at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. After working the 2016/2017 winter season as the winter group sales manager, she has been promoted to a newly created year-long position.

In this role, she will schedule and oversee all standard groups visit Bogus Basin starting with the opening of their new summer attractions on July 1.

Myers graduated from the University of St. Andrews and College of William and Mary Joint Degree Program in 2016 with a BA in History.

