Neeraj Soni is chief medical informatics officer at St. Luke’s Health System

Dr. Neeraj Soni has been selected as the new chief medical informatics officer for the St. Luke’s Health System.

Soni has most recently served as president of Emergency Medicine of Idaho, director of St. Luke’s Health System Division of Emergency Medicine and attending physician for St. Luke’s emergency departments across the Treasure Valley. In addition, Soni also worked for several years to co-lead St. Luke’s deployment and implementation of an electronic health records system.

In his new role, Soni will represent physicians in their technology needs. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining strong relationships with physicians and executive leaders to improve health care delivery for both the recipients and the providers of that care.

Soni will continue in his clinical roles as a practicing emergency medicine physician, division medical director for Emergency Medicine and president of EMI.