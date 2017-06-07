Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Boise healthcare analytics company WhiteCloud Analytics has been acquired by the North Carolina-based Relias Learning. WhiteCloud Analytics analyzes patient data to help clients such as St. Luke's and Delta Dental identify best practices. The company was founded by CEO Bob Lokken and President Jeff Rutherford in 2009. The acquisition was announced June 6. Relias Learning is ...