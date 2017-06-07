Quantcast
North Carolina company acquires WhiteCloud Analytics (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 7, 2017 0

The Boise healthcare analytics company WhiteCloud Analytics has been acquired by the North Carolina-based Relias Learning. WhiteCloud Analytics analyzes patient data to help clients such as St. Luke's and Delta Dental identify best practices. The company was founded by CEO Bob Lokken and President Jeff Rutherford in 2009. The acquisition was announced June 6. Relias Learning is ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

