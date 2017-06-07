Sun Valley Center for the Arts awards 2017 student and educator scholarships

The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has awarded over $800,000 in scholarships over the past nineteen years. In 2017, The Center gave 28 scholarships to Wood River Valley residents.

The program is made possible through money raised at the Center’s annual wine auction and private donations. Awards are based on artistic merit, application materials and financial need.

Kim Aranda received the Ezra Pound Award, a grant made possible through the generosity of Jennifer Wilson and given each year to a Blaine County high school junior for summer study. Aranda will use the funds to study visual arts at the Arts University of Bournemouth in London, England.

Nineteen high school students received Arts and Humanities Scholarships to attend a wide variety of summer programs. Several students will use their awards to pursue music lessons with the Sun Valley Summer Symphony School of Music, while others will travel to programs around the country including The New School Jazz Program, Maine College of Art, SOCAPA Advanced Filmmaking, Carnegie-Mellon School of Drama and the University of Idaho Design Week.

This year’s Gay V. Weake Award, which supports college students majoring in the arts and humanities, was given to Lemuel Reagan. Reagan attends Boise State University and is pursuing a theater major and dance minor. Five former Gay V. Weake recipients had their awards renewed to continue their college studies: Pierson Carlsen (2016), Ashlie Pulleiro (2015), Haylee Pettit (2015), Caleb Garvin (2014) and Chase England (2013).

Additionally, two local educators, Amy Schlatter and Jeff Mecham, received money for professional development in fields including theater and visual arts.

A complete list of the 2017 Scholarship Recipients:

Ben Anderson

Arika Gourley

Bronwyn Reagan

Kim Aranda

Jennifer Jordan

Lemuel Reagan

Pierson Carlsen

Analicia Josie Koeplin

Neftali Reigle

Monica Carrillo Casas

Jorgen Lawrence

Milo Ryason

Elva Chen

Annabelle Lewis

Rebecca “M” Clayton

Beck Vontver

Chase England

Odalis Ocampo

Annabel Webster

Emma Flolo

Haylee Pettit

Anik Zarkos

Joseph Frye

Dylan Porth

Caleb Garvin

Ashlie Pulleiro