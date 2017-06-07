Sunroc Building Materials opening in Idaho Falls
By: IBR Staff
June 7, 2017
12:52 pm Wed, June 7, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Pictured (l-r; center five) are Vice President Matt McDonald, Sunroc Building Materials’ Idaho Falls Location Manager VonDell Erickson, Ken Allen, Sunroc Building Materials Idaho Area Manager and President Greg Templeman (blue shirt with scissors) with Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members. Photo courtesy of Clyde Companies.
Sunroc Building Materials held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening in Idaho Falls in May.