Zach Hague to manage Brad Little for Governor campaign

Zach Hauge will serve as campaign manager for the Brad Little for Governor Campaign, effective June 14. He now serves as the vice president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI).

Hauge joined IACI as its political director in 2012 and became its vice president in 2015. He has extensive political experience, including recent work as the campaign manager for both Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and state Controller Donna Jones, legislative experience as a lobbyist with CapitolWest Public Policy Group, as well as campaign consultant responsibilities for a variety of successful statewide candidates through Meridian Resources LLC. Zach also served as a multi-county field coordinator for the successful Community College Yes campaign for the College of Western Idaho.

Hauge is a graduate of Boise State University. He has also provided assistance as a volunteer for the Ada County Republicans and the American Red Cross. He serves on the boards for the Idaho Legislative Advisors, Expo Idaho and The City Club.