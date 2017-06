Aimee Leighty has been promoted to consumer loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Coeur d’Alene Branch.

In her new role, Leighty will focus on managing and growing customer relationships and a consumer loan portfolio while selling other bank products and managing risk. Leighty joined IIB in February 2016 as an officer trainee. She has more than 10 years banking experience and volunteers at the Kootenai Humane Society.