Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Aspen Dental opens its first Canyon County office

Aspen Dental opens its first Canyon County office

By: IBR Staff June 8, 2017 1 Comment

Dentist Neil Sung (center)

Dentist Neil Sung (center) cuts the dental floss at the opening of the Aspen Dental clinic June 8 in Nampa. Photo courtesy of Aspen Dental.

Dentist Neil Sung (center) cut the dental floss June 8 to mark the opening of an Aspen Dental office in Nampa. Canyon County has been identified as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Nampa office is Aspen Dental’s first in Canyon County.

About IBR Staff

One comment

  1. John
    June 8, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    How handy, you copy Aspen Creek Dental’s name so close to confuse people, Aspen Creek has much better facilities and service.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo