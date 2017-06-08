Aspen Dental opens its first Canyon County office

Dentist Neil Sung (center) cut the dental floss June 8 to mark the opening of an Aspen Dental office in Nampa. Canyon County has been identified as a dental health professional shortage area by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Nampa office is Aspen Dental’s first in Canyon County.
How handy, you copy Aspen Creek Dental’s name so close to confuse people, Aspen Creek has much better facilities and service.