Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau hires digital convention sales coordinator

Lana Newman has joined the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau as the digital convention sales coordinator, a position created this year to support the Boise CVB staff through management of the Boise CVB website, database, social media and other promotional materials. She will be responsible for sales and marketing creative support as the organization works to bring in conventions, sporting, visitors and special events to stimulate tourism to the Boise area.

Newman was previously a marketing associate for Van Auker Companies where she managed social media campaigns, maintained the company’s websites and created all promotional print materials. She received her BBA in marketing, as well as her undergraduate degree, from Boise State University.