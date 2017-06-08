California startup Jelli opens Boise office

San Mateo, Calif-based Jelli held a ribbon-cutting June 7 at its new office in Downtown Boise’s BoDo district. The office opened in May.

Jelli is the first cloud-based ad platform for the $40 billion global audio advertising market, with a mission to create the easiest and fastest way to buy and run audio advertising. Launched in 2009, investors include Relay Ventures, Intel Capital, First Round Capital, iHeartMedia, Universal Music Group and several prominent angel investors.

“Having high growth, venture-backed companies like Jelli join our start-up community in Boise is exciting,” City of Boise Mayor David H. Bieter said.

Jelli selected Boise because of its pro-business environment and quality of life, said Mike Dougherty, Jelli’s co-founder and CEO.