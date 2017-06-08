Quantcast
California startup Jelli opens Boise office

By: IBR Staff June 8, 2017 0

Here, Jelli CEO and Co-Founder Mike Dougherty cuts the ribbon at the company's new Boise office. He is surrounded by new Jelli employees. Photo courtesy of Jelli.

San Mateo, Calif-based Jelli held a ribbon-cutting June 7 at its new office in Downtown Boise’s BoDo district. The office opened in May.

Jelli is the first cloud-based ad platform for the $40 billion global audio advertising market, with a mission to create the easiest and fastest way to buy and run audio advertising. Launched in 2009, investors include Relay Ventures, Intel Capital, First Round Capital, iHeartMedia, Universal Music Group and several prominent angel investors.

“Having high growth, venture-backed companies like Jelli join our start-up community in Boise is exciting,” City of Boise Mayor David H. Bieter said.

Jelli selected Boise because of its pro-business environment and quality of life, said Mike Dougherty, Jelli’s co-founder and CEO.

Trademark Sign Company staff install Jelli’s new sign on the Drake Cooper Building, in BoDo, on the Northeast corner of 8th and Myrtle streets. Photo by Erika Sather-Smith.

 

