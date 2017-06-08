Eagle roads will see chipsealing for most of the summer

Streets in the northern tier of Ada County will see chipseal road treatment work from June 7 into early September as the Ada County Highway District carries out its annual low-cost road maintenance work.

The chipsealing will address 550 lane miles north of Ustick Road, predominantly in Eagle, north of State Street and west of Highway 55. Other Eagle areas along Chinden Road and on either side of Eagle Road will also see pavement work.

The Meridian chipsealing will largely be located in the neighborhood bounded by Chinden, Linder, Meridian and McMillan. A handful of streets in Star and west Boise will also see surface treatment.

For part of a day, lanes on a given street will have liquid asphalt and chips and rocks applied to the surface. A rubber-tire roller will follow, setting the chips and rocks into the fresh oil. Vehicles can drive on the newly sealed surface 15 minutes later, said ACHD spokeswoman Nicole DuBois.

Each year, ACHD does chipsealing in one of six zones, addressing streets most in need of repair. Chipsealing extends the life of roads for about seven years, DuBois said.

“Chipsealing is a very important, cost-effective maintenance treatment that extends the life of the road, prolonging the need for a costly overlay, “DuBois said.

The chipsealing cost is 17 cents per square foot or about $8 million total, she said.

The chipseal map is available at http://achdweb.achdidaho.org/Departments/MO/chipseal.aspx.