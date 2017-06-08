Matthew T. Christensen named managing member at Angstman Johnson

Matthew T. Christensen has been selected as the new managing member at the law firm Angstman Johnson. He succeeds T.J. Angstman, who led management previously. He will manage and lead the firm’s day-to-day operations and strategic planning, as well as continue to practice law.

Christensen has practiced law for more than 12 years and has been with Angstman Johnson since 2008. He maintains a civil litigation practice involving commercial law, bankruptcy, real property, and business matters and frequently represents bankruptcy trustees and other fiduciaries in recovering assets and administering estates.

Christensen is an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law where he teaches international trade/business, real estate transactions and law practice management courses. He obtained his BA in International Studies from Brigham Young University and his JD and LL.M in International and Comparative Law degrees from Duke University School of Law.