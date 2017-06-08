Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Panera Bread is in the city permitting process to become part of the Pioneer Crossing development in downtown Boise. The national sandwich chain would fill a 5,000-square-foot freestanding structure at Myrtle and 11th Street within the Gardner Company development. The development includes a five-level garage and 150-room Hilton Garden Inn that are now under construction. Pioneer Crossing ...