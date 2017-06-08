Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu June 8, 2017 0

Panera Bread is in the city permitting process to become part of the Pioneer Crossing development in downtown Boise. The national sandwich chain would fill a 5,000-square-foot freestanding structure at Myrtle and 11th Street within the Gardner Company development. The development includes a five-level garage and 150-room Hilton Garden Inn that are now under construction. Pioneer Crossing ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

