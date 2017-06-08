Quantcast
Rexburg company will help HR departments screen candidates' language skills (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 8, 2017

A Rexburg company has built a software program it says can help HR departments test applicants' foreign language skills. Two Brigham Young University graduates set out to create a business that pairs companies and schools in Brazil and China that are seeking to teach English to employees with college students willing to teach it. The two men, Brigham ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

