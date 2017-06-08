Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / The right tone can establish an ‘environment of excellence’ (access required)

The right tone can establish an ‘environment of excellence’ (access required)

By: Karen Natzel June 8, 2017 0

If I were to take the pulse of your organization today, what would the prevailing attitude, character or mood be? Is it consistent, or does it change with the direction of the headwinds? Is it congruent with the brand presented externally? The tone of a place, its culture, is the invisible but palpable spirit that drives an ...

About Karen Natzel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo