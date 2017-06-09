Albertsons signs on to UN initiative to protect oceans

Albertsons Companies has pledged its support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 14, which sets international sustainability targets for oceans, seas, and marine resources.

The Boise-based grocer also announced June 6 that it has joined the Seafood Task Force, an alliance that tackles human rights and environmental issues in seafood supply chains.

Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., with stores in 35 states and Washington, D.C. under Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

Albertsons is the largest supermarket to sign the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, and the move is significant, said Chris Walser, a professor of biology and environmental studies at the College of Idaho.

In supporting the initiative, Albertsons is acknowledging that overfishing is a serious environmental threat that threatens oceans and human well- being, Walser said.

“Albertsons understands that solving this environmental problem requires a multifaceted approach that considers economic, political, and social factors,” he said.

According to the U.N., 37 percent of the global population lives in coastal communities. Oceans regulate the global ecosystem by absorbing heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and protecting coastal areas from flooding and erosion.

“We recognize that the wellbeing of people and the sustainability of our oceans are interdependent,” said Buster Houston, director of seafood at Albertsons Companies. “As one of the largest U.S. retailers of seafood, we are committed to protecting the world’s oceans so they can remain a bountiful natural resource that contributes to global food security, the livelihoods of hard-working fishermen and the global economy.”

Walser noted that the UN goal attempts to tackle not only overfishing but climate change and ocean plastics, among other marine issues.

“I hope that by endorsing this goal, Albertsons will (among other actions) discontinue the use of plastic shopping bags at all their stores,” Walser said.