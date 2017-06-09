Boise mayor awards Paul J. Schneider the key to the city

Boise Mayor David Bieter awarded Paul J. Schneider the Key to the City on June 9 for his 50-year broadcasting career in Boise. The key is the highest honor the city can bestow upon a resident.

Bieter presented the award live on the air during the mayor’s regular monthly interview on “Idaho’s First Morning News,” the show Schneider hosts on 670-KBOI. The mayor also proclaimed today ‘Paul J Day” in Boise.

“Paul J and his voice are Boise icons,” said Mayor Bieter. “His integrity and longevity has made him of one the most trusted and recognized media figures in our community. I’m honored to present him with the Key to the City for his distinguished, and unfinished, career.”

Schneider arrived in Boise in 1967 to work at KBOI in television and radio. He moved exclusively to radio in 1976.

He is perhaps best known for his 35-year stint as “the voice of the Broncos,” when, from 1973 to 2007, he called Boise State University football and basketball games for 670 KBOI. He also called numerous bowl games and NCAA basketball tournament games.

Schneider also called Idaho State track and field from 1976 to 2013 and has called races at Les Bois Park Race Track for 29 years. He is a member of the Idaho Thoroughbred Breeders Association Hall of Fame, and is chairman of the Idaho State Racing Commission. He has been a Heisman Trophy voter for 25 years, and voted for several years in the Harris Interactive Football Poll.

He has won more than 50 Idaho State Broadcasting Association awards for broadcast excellence.