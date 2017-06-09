Dick Armstrong to lead new health care industry advisory panel

Dick Armstrong, who is retiring as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, has been appointed to lead an advisory panel of health industry professionals that will review any new federal or state health care initiatives.

The Governor’s Health Care Advisory Panel, or HCAP, will include members of all major public- and private-sector participants in Idaho’s health-care delivery and financial systems. HCAP was created by executive order and will also include members with expertise in health information technology, clinical quality and patient safety.

Armstrong is retiring from Health and Welfare June 30. He previously led Blue Cross of Idaho. He will serve as chair of HCAP as a private citizen. The panel will provide research and guidance on emerging health care policy issues and help the governor and legislators develop sustainable policy strategies.