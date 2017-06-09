Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho unemployment rate continues to drop (access required)

Idaho unemployment rate continues to drop (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 9, 2017 0

The tightening labor market nationally and in Idaho has forced companies to delay projects, increase wages and move to markets with more workers available. In 2009, there were 6.6 unemployed Americans for every job opening, but there are now only 1.3, according to Robert Spendlove, economic and policy officer at Zions Bank. Idaho unemployment was at 8 ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo