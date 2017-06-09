Richard Apollo Fuhriman is small business advocate for federal Region 10

Richard Apollo Fuhriman, an attorney and political activist, has joined the Office of Advocacy as the small business advocate for federal Region 10. Federal Region 10 covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Fuhriman will be the direct link between the region’s small business owners, state and local government agencies, state legislators, small business associations and the Office of Advocacy of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Fuhriman worked most recently as a special assistant to the secretary at United States Department of Commerce. A member of the Washington State Bar Association, he has worked for the United States Attorney’s Office, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Citizens’ Alliance for Property Rights and Microsoft. Fuhriman is a graduate of Brigham Young University, University of Oregon and the Seattle University School of Law.

The Office of Advocacy’s regional advocates help identify new issues and concerns of small business owners in the nation’s 10 federal regions.