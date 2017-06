Jeff Kush has joined Rizen Creative to head up web development in the Boise office. He specializes in front end website development.

Kush has worked in the digital world for 20 years, most recently with Wirestone LLC. He earned his Industrial Technology degree from Illinois State University.

Rizen Creative is a creative firm in Boise and Seattle, providing strategic planning, branding and identity, advertising, design, website development, social media, and public relations.