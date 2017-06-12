CenterCal’s Village at Meridian recognized by International Council of Shopping Centers

Witches Night Out brings the community together in support of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, a nonprofit that provides healing and freedom to victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. In 2016, Witches Night Out exceeded its goal by more than 100 percent, raising $12,225.

The Village at Meridian was recognized at an awards ceremony attended by more than 500 marketing professionals in Las Vegas on May 21 at the MAXI Awards Ceremony. The Village at Meridian also received the MAXI Award that celebrates outstanding work and achievements in real estate marketing. In addition to honoring The Village at Meridian, ICSC will award $5,000 directly to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.