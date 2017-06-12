Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Nampa’s second new hotel in six weeks opened June 1. An 85-room Holiday Inn Nampa on Midland Road near the Karcher Road exit of Interstate 84 joins the 82-room Best Western Plus Peppertree Nampa Civic Center Inn that opened April 19. “We are having better results than expected,” said Jerame Petry, vice president of operations at S3 ...