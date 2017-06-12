Quantcast
Holiday Inn opens in Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 12, 2017 0

Nampa’s second new hotel in six weeks opened June 1. An 85-room Holiday Inn Nampa on Midland Road near the Karcher Road exit of Interstate 84 joins the 82-room Best Western Plus Peppertree Nampa Civic Center Inn that opened April 19. “We are having better results than expected,” said Jerame Petry, vice president of operations at S3 ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

