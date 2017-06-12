Jeffery Weak named Idaho director of information security

Jeffery Weak, a veteran U.S. Air Force information technology and cybersecurity officer, has been named Idaho’s first state director of Information Security.

Weak, 44, is retiring as a lieutenant colonel after a 20-year military career that included stints as chief of information security for a strategic NATO base in Germany and for multi-national forces deployed in Iraq. He most recently was chief of the IT/Cyber Portfolio Management Branch at Air Force headquarters in the Pentagon. Weak has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Idaho, a master’s degree in management from Troy State University in Alabama, and advanced Air Force leadership and technical training.

He starts in the position August 1.

The Idaho Legislature appropriated $180,000 for the new position and an Office of Information Security within the governor’s office.