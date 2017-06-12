Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Riverside Hotel is undergoing a major renovation (access required)

Riverside Hotel is undergoing a major renovation (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 12, 2017 0

The Treasure Valley’s largest hotel, the Riverside Hotel in Garden City, is undergoing a $5 million renovation on all the rooms, the lobby and the bar. The work will double the height of the porte cochere, or covered entryway, to 31 feet to accommodate buses, and will create a new lobby and bar. The hotel will ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo