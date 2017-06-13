Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / For Idaho, the Year of the Hotel (access required)

For Idaho, the Year of the Hotel (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 13, 2017 0

At least 32 hotels are under construction, recently opened or pending construction in nearly every sizable population center in Idaho. Hotels are in the works in the Treasure Valley, in Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Three are underway in three Wood River Valley communities, with another three announced in Burley. One recently opened in Lewiston, ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

