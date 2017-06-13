Quantcast
Intermax starts serving city-owned fiber optic cable in Sandpoint (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 13, 2017 0

Coeur d’Alene-based Intermax Networks has become the internet service provider for a newly installed city-owned fiber optic cable between downtown Sandpoint and city hall, a distance of about a half mile. Access to the municipal fiber optic cable allows Intermax to roughly double its fiber optic service in Sandpoint, Intermax President Mike Kennedy said. Intermax, the largest ...

