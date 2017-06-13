Tony Meatte to lead CWI’s finance and administration department

Tony Meatte has been named to the role of vice president of finance and administration.

This position serves as the chief financial officer and as the primary financial strategist to the president, administration, and the board of trustees. The position is responsible for directing and managing CWI’s financial affairs and ensuring that the organization makes sound decisions on the application of its financial resources.

Meatte replaces founding Vice President Cheryl Wright, who will retire at the end of June. Meatte joined CWI as the comptroller in 2014. He previously spent close to six years as the division chief, management services for Idaho Department of Correction, close to 10 years at Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and 13 years in the Idaho State Controller’s office, and a short period with URS Corp.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.