Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



If it takes a certain breed to become a veterinarian, developing a veterinary law practice requires the aspiration to be best in class. “It was born out of necessity,” Mary Mongioi, a partner at Uniondale, N.Y. -based Forchelli, Curto, Deegan Schwartz, Mieno & Terrana, said of the firm’s veterinary practice group. As Mongioi tells it, the practice ...