Meagen Anderson joins Mill 95

Meagen Anderson has joined Mill 95, a Wilder company that plans to build a hops mill and brewery.

Anderson will lead Mill 95’s sales and engagement efforts with Idaho hop growers. She has more than a decade of national sales and training management expertise.

Anderson was previously at Boston Beer Company, where she managed the sales team and beer distributors across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. More recently, she developed the company’s beer education material regarding ingredients, brewing, styles and draught systems and facilitated classes and trainings. Prior to joining Mill 95, Anderson led sales for a draft beer technology startup.

Mill 95 is building cold storage buildings and a processing plant that will turn fresh hops into pellets for the brewing process. The plant is expected to be running by the fall. A second phase of construction will be development of a pilot brewery and public space, said founder Jamie Scott.