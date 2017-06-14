Stephen Yates to join Boise State School of Public Service as professor of the practice

Political leader and consultant Stephen Yates is joining Boise State University’s School of Public Service as a Professor of the Practice in International Business and Politics.

Yates appears regularly on think tank panels and national media interviews, including recent appearances on CNN and Fox Business. As executive director of DC International Advisory, a global advisory firm, Yates frequently travels internationally, particularly in Asia. He is fluent in Mandarin and has lived in Taiwan.

Yates previously served at the White House as deputy assistant for national security affairs under Vice President Dick Cheney. He is the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and senior policy analyst for the Heritage Foundation. Yates is now a distinguished fellow at the Hamilton Foundation.

At Boise State, Yates will lead a team in researching, producing and publishing think pieces in leading national media outlets. This effort will include students and will be a partnership between the international business department in the College of Business and Economics, and policy programs in the School of Public Service.