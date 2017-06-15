Kaleena Bluemer joins Angstman Johnson law firm

Attorney Kaleena Bluemer has joined Angstman Johnson law firm in Boise. Her practice focuses on commercial and civil litigation, probate, real estate and bankruptcy. She has been admitted to the bar in Idaho and Washington.

Bluemer earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho College of Law, where she volunteered with the Volunteer Income Tax Association and also provided assistance to business owners and entrepreneurs with the University of Idaho Small Business Legal Aid Clinic. She was also a member of the Business Law Association and Women’s Law Caucus and continues her membership with the Idaho Women Lawyers and Boise Young Professionals today. Prior to law school, Bluemer earned bachelor’s degrees in finance, economics and Spanish from the University of Idaho.