Kâren Sander joins Urban Land Institute

Kâren Sander has been appointed to manage the district council of the Urban Land Institute in Idaho.

Sander was executive director of the Downtown Boise Association from 2004 – 2015, and most recently was a commercial broker with Cushman Wakefield Pacific. She has been an active ULI member, serving as program chair over the past year.

She replaces Diane Kushlan, who is retiring after serving as the anchor for ULI Idaho since its inception in 2004.

ULI Idaho is a district council of the Urban Land Institute, the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world.