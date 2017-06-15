Laurie Reynoldson newest addition to TOK’s office brokerage team

Laurie Reynoldson has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s office brokerage team.

Prior to joining TOK, Reynoldson was a leasing manager where she oversaw leasing activities in a company’s national portfolio of commercial properties. In addition, she has served as a commercial real estate and development attorney.

Reynoldson holds the Certified Leasing Specialist (CLS) designation from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) a designation recognizing competency, education, experience and ethics. She is an active member of the Idaho State Bar, Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Idaho, and the International Conference of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and she is a graduate of Leadership Boise.

Reynoldson holds a BA in Design and Planning Studies from the University of Washington in Seattle. She earned her JD, magna cum laude, from Gonzaga University’s School of Law in Spokane, Wash.