Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Summertime will be building time at Idaho Youth Ranch’s Middleton ranch (access required)

Summertime will be building time at Idaho Youth Ranch’s Middleton ranch (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 15, 2017 0

The Idaho Youth Ranch is ready to start construction this summer on a residential treatment center in Middleton. A 33,750-square-foot indoor horse arena and other animal facilities will make up the first phase of the IYR's $24 million master plan to create a new ranch for youth therapy. The phase also includes housing, an education center, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo