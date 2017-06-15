Three new principals for Intermountain Commercial Real Estate

Wendy Shoemaker, Jim Hosac and Darin Burrell have joined Guy Levingston, Tim Thornton and Gary Buentgen as principals of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate.

Shoemaker has more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate management, leasing and sales. She was a sales associate for DK Commercial and Colliers International before joining ICRE in 2011. Her primary focus is office and retail sales and leasing, with an emphasis on building relationships with her clients.

Hosac joined ICRE in 2012 with more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience. He spent eight years as a principal at Idaho Commercial Brokerage and six years at Thornton Oliver Keller. Hosac represents clients on numerous commercial properties for lease and/or sale throughout the Treasure Valley.

Burrell has more than 16 years of commercial real estate experience. He started out in the property management division of Thornton Oliver Keller and as a salesperson with Idaho Commercial Brokerage before joining ICRE in 2014. Burrell’s primary focus is on retail investment sales and leasing including both tenant and landlord representation.