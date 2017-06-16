Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The average home price in Ada County topped $300,000 for the first time in May, registering at $304,074, according to Intermountain Multiple Listing Service statistics. Ada County and Canyon County also hit record median home prices in May, shattering the record set February in Ada by 2.9 percent and March in Canyon by 2.6 percent. The ...