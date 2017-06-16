Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Hospitality management programs evolve to embrace technology (access required)

Hospitality management programs evolve to embrace technology (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 16, 2017 0

Hospitality management educational programs are becoming more professional, and technology is the reason. Hospitality has traditionally been thought of as an entry-level job. “The interesting thing about hospitality, unlike nursing, is that you don’t need a degree,” said Angie White, hospitality management instructor at North Idaho College, or NIC,  in Coeur d’Alene. “You can jump into the ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo