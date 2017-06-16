Quantcast
Public will have to wait a few more months to use the JUMP parking garage (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 16, 2017 0

The five-level JUMP garage, a Myrtle Street landmark for three-plus years, still isn’t ready for public parking – even though the Jack’s Urban Meeting Place opened a year ago. There is the matter of the 24 historic tractors on display among the parking spaces in the garage. The JUMP garage doubles as a tractor museum with ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

