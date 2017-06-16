Rob Stewart promoted to SBA loan officer at Columbia Bank

Rob Stewart to has been promoted to SBA loan officer at Columbia Bank. He will work closely with Columbia Bank teams in Pendleton, Hermiston, Ontario, Eastern Washington and Idaho.

Stewart has more than 32 years of banking experience. He served as the vice president and market manager at the downtown Spokane branch of Columbia Bank. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Eastern Washington University and will graduate from the Pacific Coast Banking School this summer.

Stewart is a recent board member of the Senior Homes Foundation of Eastern Washington as well as chairman of the board for the Spokane Baptist Association of Homes.