Home / News / Business News / Roundup 6.16.17 (access required)

Roundup 6.16.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 16, 2017 0

Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho purchased 6,766 square feet at 1803 S. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the buyer and Ben Kneadler of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the seller. CalMar Properties LLC purchased 4,060 square feet of office space at 601 E. Schiller Lane, 3,067 square feet of office space ...

