Albertsons started construction June 20 on what will be the grocery chain’s new flagship store located barely a half mile from the company’s corporate headquarters. The new 65,000-square-foot Albertsons at Broadway and Beacon Street will be the chain’s first “premium” store, offering 2,500 to 5,000 more natural, organic, specialty, health and ethnic products than a typical ...