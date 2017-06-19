Quantcast
BoDo is in due diligence with a potential buyer (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 19, 2017 0

Colliers International in Boise is working through due diligence with a buyer for the BoDo commercial complex in downtown Boise. Since about mid-May, Colliers has worked with one investment group selected from eight offers for the three-building, 118,977-square-foot complex that opened in 2005 between Front and Myrtle streets. BoDo was listed for sale $30 million in early ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

