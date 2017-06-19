Darrell Early named Natural Resources Division chief at Attorney General’s office

Darrell Early has been named chief of the Office of the Attorney General’s Natural Resources Division. The appointment is effective immediately and follows the retirement of longtime Division Chief Clive Strong.

Early joined the office in 1999 as a deputy attorney general in the Natural Resources Division. Since then, he’s represented the state’s Department of Environmental Quality on cases involving issues such as hazardous waste and mining. He’s played a key role in helping lead the state’s legal proceedings involving Idaho National Laboratory. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, Early worked as a private attorney.

Early received his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1992. He completed his undergraduate degree at Eastern Washington University in 1989.