ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's largest multi-sourced property database, has released its Q1 2017 U.S. Home Flipping Report, which shows that 43,615 single family homes and condos were flipped — sold in an arms-length transfer for the second time within a 12-month period — nationwide in the first quarter of 2017, down 8 ...