Jason Karl hired for University of Idaho’s endowed chair in rangeland ecology

Jason Karl has been hired as the first Harold F. and Ruth M. Heady Endowed Chair of Rangeland Ecology at the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources. He starts in the fall.

Karl earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife resources and master’s degree in environmental science from UI before pursuing his doctorate from Michigan State University, which he completed in 2009. He is a rangeland scientist at the USDA Agricultural Research Service Jornada Experimental Range in New Mexico, where he was named USDA-ARS Early Career Scientist of the Year for 2016.

Karl has a strong research background in rangeland ecosystems, fish and wildlife, GIS, and data analysis for monitoring and assessment.