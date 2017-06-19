Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New online commerce options are making life easier for thieves and more difficult for retailers to protect themselves, according to a new survey about mobile payment. Kount, an electronic commerce security firm, conducts an annual survey on market changes. For its 2017 report, Kount surveyed 800 merchants in 14 countries and more than 30 industries. The survey ...