Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Survey shows increasingly complex world of mobile payments (access required)

Survey shows increasingly complex world of mobile payments (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith June 19, 2017 0

New online commerce options are making life easier for thieves and more difficult for retailers to protect themselves, according to a new survey about mobile payment. Kount, an electronic commerce security firm, conducts an annual survey on market changes. For its 2017 report, Kount surveyed 800 merchants in 14 countries and more than 30 industries. The survey ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo