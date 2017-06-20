Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Allegiant Air will add a third no-frills, low-price destination on Oct. 6 from Boise Airport with twice-a-week service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Boise Airport announced. Allegiant will have Monday and Friday departures and arrivals in both cities. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway is in suburban Mesa, Ariz. Allegiant is the airline where you pay extra for seat selection and carry-on ...