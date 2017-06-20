Quantcast
Allegiant adds Phoenix-Mesa at Boise Airport (access required)

By: Teya Vitu June 20, 2017 0

Allegiant Air will add a third no-frills, low-price destination on Oct. 6 from Boise Airport with twice-a-week service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Boise Airport announced. Allegiant will have Monday and Friday departures and arrivals in both cities. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway is in suburban Mesa, Ariz. Allegiant is the airline where you pay extra for seat selection and carry-on ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

